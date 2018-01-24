- ActivityPub is a W3C Recommendation -- a decentralized social networking protocol based upon the [ActivityStreams] 2.0 data format. It provides a client-to-server API for creating, updating and deleting content, as well as a federated server-to-server API for delivering notifications and content.
- Zstd -- a real-time compression algorithm, providing high compression ratios. It offers a very wide range of compression / speed trade-off, while being backed by a very fast decoder. It also offers a special mode for small data, called dictionary compression, and can create dictionaries from any sample set. Zstandard library is provided as open source software using a BSD license. (via Frank Denis)
- Tips for Self-Care from Tech Workers (Angie Chang) -- Quit if you are in a toxic work environment. (via Mike Stok)
- JaVerT: The JavaScript Verification Toolchain -- Using JaVerT, we verify functional correctness properties of data-structure libraries (key-value map, priority queue) written in object-oriented style; operations on data structures such as binary search trees (BSTs) and lists; examples illustrating function closures; and test cases from the official ECMAScript test suite. The verification times suggest that reasoning about larger, more complex code using JaVerT is feasible. (via Adrian Colyer)
