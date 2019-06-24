- NTFS Timestamps -- a 64-bit value representing the number of 100-nanosecond intervals since January 1, 1601 (UTC). WTAF?
- Computers Changed Spycraft (Foreign Policy) -- so much has changed—eg., dead letter drops: It is easy for Russian counterintelligence to track the movements of every mobile phone in Moscow, so if the Canadian is carrying her device, observers can match her movements with any location that looks like a potential site for a dead drop. They could then look at any other phone signal that pings in the same location in the same time window. If the visitor turns out to be a Russian government official, he or she will have some explaining to do.
- Netflix Records All of your Bandersnatch Choices, GDPR Request Reveals (Verge) -- that's some next-level meta.
- Being Beyoncé’s Assistant for the Day (Twitter) -- a choose-your-own-adventure implemented in Twitter. GENIUS!
