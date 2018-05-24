- Recombinant E. Coli As a Biofactory for the Biosynthesis of Diverse Nanomaterials -- Summary: A metabolic research group has developed a recombinant E. coli strain that biosynthesizes 60 different nanomaterials covering 35 elements on the periodic table. Among the elements, the team could biosynthesize 33 novel nanomaterials for the first time, advancing the forward design of nanomaterials through the biosynthesis of various single and multi-elements.
- This Will Make You Feel Old -- OS X is now as old as MacOS was when OS X was introduced.
- Machine Learning is a Fundamentally Hard Debugging Problem -- in addition to algorithm and implementation issues, in the case of machine learning pipelines, there are two additional dimensions along which bugs are common: the actual model and the data.
- U.S. Military Funding Deepfake Detection -- “It’s gone from state-sponsored actors and Hollywood to someone on Reddit,” says Hany Farid, a professor at Dartmouth who specializes in digital forensics. “The urgency we feel now is in protecting democracy.”
