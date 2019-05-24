- ncform -- a very nice configuration generation way to develop forms.
- GitHub Sponsors -- allowing donations.
- Starlink -- SpaceX is developing a low latency, broadband internet system to meet the needs of consumers across the globe. Enabled by a constellation of low Earth orbit satellites, Starlink will provide fast, reliable internet to populations with little or no connectivity, including those in rural communities and places where existing services are too expensive or unreliable.
- Gallery of Programmer Interfaces -- These images bear witness to the passionate work of so many people striving to improve programming. So often the cobbler's children are barefoot.
