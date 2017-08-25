- Towards Deploying Decommissioned Mobile Devices as Cheap Energy-Efficient Compute Nodes -- clever! The average number of CPU cores per device for the 350 mobile devices we studied is about 5.6 (M=5.55, SD=1.97). This means our 2U server could fit around 470 cores and the core density would be 235 cores/1U. (via Paper a Day)
- Practicing Any Programming Language -- share with the learner in your life.
- Speech Commands Data Set -- Google releasing 65,000 one-second long utterances of 30 short words, by thousands of different people under a CC license.
- Interactive Robogami : An End-to-End System for Design of Robots with Ground Locomotion -- Using Interactive Robogami, designers can compose new robot designs from a database of print and fold parts. The designs are tested for the users’ functional specifications via simulation and fabricated upon user satisfaction. We present six robots designed and fabricated using a 3D printing based approach, as well as a larger robot cut from sheet metal. We have also conducted a user study that demonstrates our tool is intuitive for novice designers and expressive enough to create a wide variety of ground robot designs.
