- Maxclave (Bunnie Huang) -- you thought software testing was hard? Welcome to the world of hardware testing.
- Biological One-Way Functions for Secure Key Generation -- It is demonstrated that the spatiotemporal dynamics of an ensemble of living organisms such as T cells can be used for maximum entropy, high‐density, and high‐speed key generation.
- Christmas Robot Roundup (IEEE) -- selection of holiday greetings from various robots and robotics companies. I for one welcome our new tinsel-and-holly-clad industrial apparatus overlords.
- Congress Votes to Make Open Government Data the Default in the United States -- The Open, Public, Electronic, and Necessary Government Data Act (AKA the OPEN Government Data Act) is about to become law [...]. This codifies two canonical principles for democracy in the 21st century: 1. public information should be open by default to the public in a machine-readable format, where such publication doesn’t harm privacy or security. 2. federal agencies should use evidence when they make public policy. Merry Christmas, democracy; here's a small present in a bad year.
