- The Backstory to Obama's Fistbump (BoingBoing) -- It's actually a prosthetic robotic arm belonging to Nathan Copeland, who can control it with his mind and sense touch with it.
- Plexus: Interactive Emotion Visualization based on Social Media -- emotional analysis of things (e.g., cities) based on Tweets about them. (I'm picturing one large rectangle coloured "outrage.")
- Toward Sustainable Insights (Adrian Colyer) -- fantastic intro to p-values and null hypotheses at the start.
- food2vec: Augmented cooking with machine intelligence -- first analogies: Egg is to bacon as orange juice is to coffee. South Asian is to rice as Southern European is to thyme. Then recommendations: We can use our model of food as a recommendation system for cooks. By taking the average embedding for a set of foods, we can look up foods with the closest embeddings.
