- Biggest IT Failures of 2018 (IEEE) -- a coding error with the spot-welding robots at Subaru’s Indiana Automotive plant in Lafayette, Ind., meant 293 of its new Subaru Ascents had to be sent to the car crusher. A similar problem is suspected as the reason behind the welding problems affecting the steering on Fiat Chrysler Jeep Wranglers. This is not the "crushing it" that brogrammers intended.
- Programming Paradigms for Dummies: What Every Programmer Should Know -- This chapter gives an introduction to all the main programming paradigms, their underlying concepts, and the relationships between them. We give a broad view to help programmers choose the right concepts they need to solve the problems at hand. We give a taxonomy of almost 30 useful programming paradigms and how they are related. Most of them differ only in one or a few concepts, but this can make a world of difference in programming. (via Adrian Colyer)
- Proposed Model Governance -- Singapore Government's work on regulating AI.
- Talent Shortage in Quantum Computing (MIT) -- an argument that we need special training for quantum computing, as it's a mix of engineering and science at this stage in its evolution. This chap would disagree, colorfully: when a subject which claims to be a technology, which lacks even the rudiments of experiment that may one day make it into a technology, you can know with absolute certainty that this "technology" is total nonsense. That was the politest quote I could make.
