- Opening the Lid on Criminal Sentencing -- Duke researchers building a (socially) better algorithm. CORELS makes it possible for judges and defendants to scrutinize why the algorithm classifies a particular person as high or low risk. [...] None of the research team’s models rely on race or socioeconomic status.
- Agents that Imagine and Plan -- the relentless appropriation of terms from cognition and psychology bugs me. But I can't figure out whether I'm long-term wrong, i.e. whether the future will look on the distinction between software and wetware (Ai and human intelligence) as irrelevant.
- Soft U2F -- Authenticators are normally USB devices that communicate over the HID protocol. By emulating a HID device, Soft U2F is able to communicate with your U2F-enabled browser, and by extension, any websites implementing U2F. Improves site security by preventing phishing. (The magic numbers intercepted for one site can't be reused on another)
- Magma -- The magma server daemon is an encrypted email system with support for SMTP, POP, IMAP, HTTP and MOLTEN. Additional support for DMTP and DMAP is currently in active development.
Article image: Four Short Links