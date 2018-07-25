- Strawberry Fields -- a full-stack Python library for designing, simulating, and optimizing continuous variable (CV) quantum optical circuits. (via Hacker News)
- p-Hacking and False Discovery in A/B Tests -- Experimenters indeed p-hack, especially for positive effects. Specifically, about 57% of experimenters p-hack when the experiment reaches 90% confidence. Furthermore, approximately 70% of the effects are truly null, and p-hacking increases the false discovery rate (FDR) from 33% to 42% among experiments p-hacked at 90% confidence. Assuming that false discoveries cause experimenters to stop exploring for more effective treatments, we estimate the expected cost of a false discovery to be a loss of 1.95% in lift, which corresponds to the 76th percentile of observed lifts. But it feels good to optimize your product with data, and that's what counts.
- Rockstar -- a dynamically typed Turing-complete programming language. Rockstar is designed for creating computer programs that are also song lyrics, and is heavily influenced by the lyrical conventions of 1980s hard rock and power ballads.
- 10 Common Git Problems and How to Fix Them -- for every git newcomer.
