Four short links
  1. Strawberry Fields -- a full-stack Python library for designing, simulating, and optimizing continuous variable (CV) quantum optical circuits. (via Hacker News)
  2. p-Hacking and False Discovery in A/B Tests -- Experimenters indeed p-hack, especially for positive effects. Specifically, about 57% of experimenters p-hack when the experiment reaches 90% confidence. Furthermore, approximately 70% of the effects are truly null, and p-hacking increases the false discovery rate (FDR) from 33% to 42% among experiments p-hacked at 90% confidence. Assuming that false discoveries cause experimenters to stop exploring for more effective treatments, we estimate the expected cost of a false discovery to be a loss of 1.95% in lift, which corresponds to the 76th percentile of observed lifts. But it feels good to optimize your product with data, and that's what counts.
  3. Rockstar -- a dynamically typed Turing-complete programming language. Rockstar is designed for creating computer programs that are also song lyrics, and is heavily influenced by the lyrical conventions of 1980s hard rock and power ballads.
  4. 10 Common Git Problems and How to Fix Them -- for every git newcomer.
