- GeoMesa -- an open source suite of tools that enables large-scale geospatial querying and analytics on distributed computing systems. We tracked the growth of open source geospatial tools in the 2000s, parallel to the release of Google Earth and Google Maps. The parallelization of geo tools is the latest step in making it possible to process the modern volumes of geo data about the real world.
- Reinventing the Wheel -- why choose between a track (like a tank or bulldozer) and a wheel (like a truck) when you can reconfigure your wheel on the fly to move between them? It's like milspec Transformers.
- Programming Paradigms and Beyond -- the whole paper is utterly excellent and deeply thought-provoking for people who care about teaching coding as well as language design, but I really liked the way it questions whether state (variables can change their value) is useful to teach beginners given that it's what trips up so many (and indeed has been used as a sorting gate for which people "can think like" programmers). I've seen smart people flunk programming classes, and this challenge to state's primacy resonates.
- Rabbit Ear -- Javascript library for all your Origami design app needs.
