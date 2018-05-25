- U.S. Criminal Probe into Bitcoin Manipulation -- also in the news: $1.2 billion of cryptocurrency stolen since 2017.
- Bill Gates on Platforms -- A platform is when the economic value of everybody that uses it exceeds the value of the company that creates it. Then it’s a platform. (via Stratechery)
- Inside the 76477 Space Invaders Sound Chip -- this is fascinating! The 76477 is primarily analog—most control signals are analog, the chip doesn't have digital control registers, and most sounds are generated from analog circuits—but about a third of the chip's area is digital logic.
- Smooth Life -- Conway's Game of Life on a continuous domain. See also Game of Life for Curved Surfaces and accompanying video. (via lobste.rs)
