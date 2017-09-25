- Illustrated Group Theory -- a coloring book.
- Documenting Your Architecture -- clever use of Wireshark (nee Ethereal) and PlantUML, with a REPL, to map the interactions between components on a web system. What a clever hack.
- Cloud Native Landscape Project -- what's what in the world of cloud ops: Public Cloud, Provisioning, Runtime, Orchestration & Management, App Definition & Development, Platforms, Observability & Analysis. Mighty useful!
- WebSDR -- an Internet of radios connected to the Internet, which you can tune to your heart's content. (via Hacker News)
