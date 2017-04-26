- How Online Shopping Makes Suckers of Us All (The Atlantic) -- “Many moons ago, there used to be one price for something,” Dolan notes. Now the simplest of questions—what’s the true price of pumpkin-pie spice?—is subject to a Heisenberg level of uncertainty. Which raises a bigger question: could the internet, whose transparency was supposed to empower consumers, be doing the opposite? Basic information asymmetry: vendors have all the behavioural data on the buyers. (via BoingBoing)
- Startup Simulator -- basically the real thing.
- TamperChrome -- a Chrome extension that allows you to modify HTTP requests on the fly and aid on web security testing.
- Why Juicero's Press is So Expensive (Bolt) -- Juicero raised nearly $120M from well-known investors before shipping a single unit. The team spent over two years building an incredibly complex product and the ecosystem to support it. Aside from the flagship juice press, Juicero built relationships with farmers, co-packing/food-processing facilities, complex custom packaging, beautifully designed mobile/web applications, and a subscription delivery service. But they did all this work without the basic proof that this business made sense to consumers.
Article image: Four short links.