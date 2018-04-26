- Exabytes in a Test Tube: The Case for DNA Data Storage -- still in its infancy, but researchers are drawn by high storage density (up to 1E12 GB/gram), unpowered, and durable in "ideal" conditions. There are even people working on random-access tech.
- Waggle Dance -- Hive federation service. Enables disparate tables to be concurrently accessed across multiple Hive deployments. (Hive is an Apache data warehouse project.) This easily wins today's award for Best Project Name. (Circus Train is a good name, but not as {fingerkiss} as Waggle Dance.
- VGA as SDR -- this is wild. osmo-fl2k allows you to use USB 3.0 to VGA adapters based on the Fresco Logic FL2000 chip, which are available for around $5, as general purpose DACs and SDR transmitter generating a continuous stream of samples by avoiding the HSYNC and VSYNC blanking intervals. Can transmit low-power FM, DAB, DVB-T, GSM, UMTS, and GPS signals.
- Image Inpainting for Irregular Holes Using Partial Convolutions -- the video is solid gold wow. (via NVIDIA developer news)
