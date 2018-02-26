- Programmer's Oath -- an oath for programmers, comparable to the Hippocratic Oath.
- A Machine Theory of Mind -- it passes classic ToM tasks, such as the "Sally-Anne" test of recognizing that others can hold false beliefs about the world.
- The Quantum Internet -- early efforts afoot to build the ARPAnet of quantum communication. Notably, in Europe.
- Mitmproxy 3 released -- very useful tool for debugging web apps. See also Charles Proxy for a nice (paid) cross-platform utility tackling a similar problem.
