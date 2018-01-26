- Beyond the Bitcoin Bubble (Steven Johnson) -- a fine exegesis of the thesis that blockchain tech is a return to the open-to-innovation protocols of the early days of the internet. Right now, the only real hope for a revival of the open-protocol ethos lies in the blockchain.
- Ted Nelson on What Modern Programmers Can Learn From The Past -- We thought computing would be artisinal. We did not imagine large monopolies. We thought the Citizen Programmer would be the leader.
- MiniZinc -- a free and open source constraint modeling language. See also Hakan Kjellerstrand's page on it. (via Hacker News)
- How to Solve 90% of NLP Problems: A Step-by-Step Guide -- with an interactive notebook!
