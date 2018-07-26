- When The Nazis Show Up -- an organizer's perspective on what happens at a conference when the white supremacists show up. A lesson for all of us event organizers. As he says, [U]sing your rules and norms against you is an alt-right go-to. [...] And, honestly, most conferences don't model for these kinds of threats. They model for "drunk dude groping the presenter" and "racist greybeard drops n-bombs."
- YC's Summer Reading List -- my favorite session to host at unconferences is "What Are You Reading?", and here's one from the YC folks. Refreshingly short on the "meditate yourself rich with keto mindfulness training!" business/self-help schlock.
- Go Cloud -- the promise is to write vendor-neutral cloud apps in Go. We have identified common services used by cloud applications and have created generic APIs to work across cloud providers. Today, Go Cloud is launching with blob storage, MySQL database access, runtime configuration, and an HTTP server configured with request logging, tracing, and health checking. Go Cloud offers support for Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and Amazon Web Services (AWS). We plan to work with cloud industry partners and the Go community to add support for additional cloud providers very soon.
- Operating Systems: Three Easy Pieces -- a free online operating systems book! The book is centered around three conceptual pieces that are fundamental to operating systems: virtualization, concurrency, and persistence. In understanding the conceptual, you will also learn the practical, including how an operating system does things like schedule the CPU, manage memory, and store files persistently. Lots of fun stuff!
