- Howtoons Subscription -- this is brilliant! An amazing kit in the mail each month, with an interesting project each time. It's given me some priceless moments with my nephew. They're not so long that the kid loses interest, nor so mundane that you lose interest.
- CS Unplugged 2.0 -- an update to the classic "learn computational thinking without a computer" system. (via Jack Morgan)
- Data Visualization Pitfalls to Avoid (Tamara Munzner) -- latest iteration of this excellent evidence-based guide to making your visualizations accurate, useful, and generally free of the suck. If you're not periodically checking Tamara's talks page, then you're missing out.
- Oxford Nanopore -- I've been watching this for a while, and it's showing all the signs of enabling the promised genomics explosion: affordable real-time USB-powered DNA sequencing. Users are doing all sorts of interesting things from amateur soil metagenomics to real-time Zika sequencing.
Article image: Four short links.