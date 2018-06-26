- DEDA - tracking Dots Extraction, Decoding, and Anonymization toolkit. Read and decode the tracking dots that commercial laser printers insert, and anonymize your own documents. The paper behind it is a good read, too.
- Episode 51: A Conversation with Tim O’Reilly -- podcast, with transcript. I’m really interested in framing the questions around life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness for everyone. How does technology help us do that? How does it make it a better world, for everyone? Not just for a few, but for everyone? And if that’s our goal, how do we think differently about technology?
- Reputation System for Artificial Societies -- Understanding the principles of consensus in societies and finding ways to make consensus more reliable becomes critically important as connectivity and interaction speed increase in modern distributed systems of hybrid collective intelligences, which include both humans and computer systems. We propose a new form of reputation-based consensus with greater resistance to reputation gaming than current systems have. We discuss options for its implementation and provide initial practical results. I'm interested in all attempts to develop around empathy, consensus, and productive online engagement.
- SWORD Dropbox -- $15 OpenWRT-based DIY disposable pen-test tool.
Article image: Four short links