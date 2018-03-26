- Breach Detection at Scale With AWS Honey Tokens -- AWS keys make extremely good honey tokens because they're very interesting to attackers (because if you find someone's AWS keys, you may have just found several thousand dollars worth of cryptocurrency mining hardware in someone else's cloud); and because you, the defender, can really easily secure AWS keys, and alert if anyone tries to use them.
- It's Time for a Digital Protection Agency (Paul Ford) -- When you think of a Superfund site, you think of bad things, like piles of dead wildlife or stretches of fenced-off, chemical-infused land, or hospital wings filled with poisoned families. No one thinks about all the great chemicals that get produced, or the amazing consumer products we all enjoy. Nobody sets out to destroy the environment; they just want to make synthetic fibers or produce industrial chemicals. The same goes for our giant tech platforms.
- On Retirement (Jan Chipchase) -- Intent impacts everything downstream. True of so many things.
- gokrazy -- effort to build an all-Go userland for Raspberry Pi, removing memory errors as a source of exploits.
