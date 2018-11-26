- Heaps -- a mature cross-platform graphics engine designed for high-performance games. It is designed to leverage modern GPUs that are commonly available on both desktop and mobile devices. 2D and 3D game framework, built on the Haxe language and toolkit.
- VivaGraphJS -- JavaScript graph manipulation and rendering in JavaScript, designed to be extensible and to support different rendering engines and layout algorithms.
- dive -- tool for exploring each layer in a docker image.
- Probabilistic Models of Cognition -- This book explores the probabilistic approach to cognitive science, which models learning and reasoning as inference in complex probabilistic models. We examine how a broad range of empirical phenomena, including intuitive physics, concept learning, causal reasoning, social cognition, and language understanding, can be modeled using probabilistic programs (using the WebPPL language).
