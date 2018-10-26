- Feds Say Hacking DRM to Fix Your Electronics Is Legal -- The Librarian of Congress and U.S. Copyright Office just proposed new rules that will give consumers and independent repair experts wide latitude to legally hack embedded software on their devices in order to repair or maintain them. This exemption to copyright law will apply to smartphones, tractors, cars, smart home appliances, and many other devices. (via BoingBoing)
- Unicorn Engine -- a lightweight multi-platform, multi-architecture CPU emulator framework.
- Gophish -- an open source phishing toolkit designed for businesses and penetration testers. It provides the ability to quickly and easily set up and execute phishing engagements and security awareness training.
- The Periodic Table of Data Structures -- We show that it is possible to argue about the design space of data structures. By discovering the first principles of the design of data structures and putting them in a universal model, we study their combinations and their impact on performance. We show that it is possible to accelerate research and decision-making concerning data structure design, hardware, and workload by being able to quickly compute the performance impact of a vast number of designs; several orders of magnitude more designs than what has been published during the last six decades.
