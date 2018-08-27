- Lessons from JupyterCon (Will Crichton) -- reactive notebooks are the future, Jupyter is the new Bash, and data science is a gateway drug. I love that line, "Jupyter is the new Bash"...it's a form of the repl loop that takes the p seriously. For some balance, see I Don't Like Notebooks.
- Arduino CLI -- an all-in-one solution that provides builder, boards/library manager, uploader, discovery, and many other tools needed to use any Arduino-compatible board and platforms.
- How to Make a Robot Use Theory of Mind (SciAm) -- A simulation-based approach relies on a pre-programmed internal model instead. Winfield describes the simulation theory of mind system as using a “consequence engine.” In other words, a robot equipped with the system can answer simple “what if” questions about potential actions. If it simulates turning left, it might, for instance, detect that it would bump into a nearby wall. To make this prediction possible, the robots are pre-programmed with a basic grasp of physics so that they understand what happens when objects collide. Winfield describes his robots as having a little bit of “common sense.”
- Hackable Humans and Digital Dictators -- There is absolutely no indication that AI and computers are anywhere on the road to becoming conscious. More people saying this, please.
Article image: Four short links