- A Representation Language Language (PDF) -- 1980 CS paper that really should have led with the "there's no problem that can't be solved with another layer of indirection" line.
- pdfabextract -- tools written in Python 3 with the aim to extract tabular data from (OCR-processed) PDF files.
- ChainPad -- real-time collaborative editor algorithm based on Nakamoto blockchains.
- Id Software Programming Principles -- As soon as you see a bug, you fix it. Do not continue on. If you don’t fix your bugs your new code will be built on a buggy codebase and ensure an unstable foundation. See a snake, kill a snake.
