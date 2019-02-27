- WASMer -- Universal Binaries Powered by WebAssembly. (open source)
- Frontend Workshop from HTML/CSS/JS to TypeScript/React/Redux -- Microsoft's training materials. Open sourced.
- Myths in Machine Learning -- TensorFlow is a Tensor manipulation library; Image datasets are representative of real images found in the wild; Machine Learning researchers do not use the test set for validation; Every datapoint is used in training a neural network; We need (batch) normalization to train very deep residual networks; Attention > Convolution; Saliency maps are robust ways to interpret neural networks.
- Books I Recommend (Jessie Frazelle) -- tight set of recommendations that overlap enough with my own reading that I'm already ordering the books that are new to me.
Article image: Four Short Links