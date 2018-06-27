- Automated Fact-Value Distinction in Court Opinions -- In an application, we show that the value segments of opinions are more informative than fact segments of the ideological direction of U.S. Circuit Court opinions.
- ATMs That Spray Money (Bloomberg) -- an entertaining tale of a criminal operation that spear phishes bank employees to get them to install malware, then takes over ATMs and (at a designated hour when their bag men are standing by) makes the ATMs spew money ... and the cops who caught them.
- Software Defined Radio for Engineers -- free book that aims to provide a hands-on learning experience using SDR for engineering students and industry practitioners who are interested in mastering the design, implementation, and experimentation of a communication system.
- Why Licensing Bugs Matter -- In this work, we report a study aimed at characterizing licensing bugs by (i) building a catalog categorizing the types of licensing bugs developers and other stakeholders face, and (ii) understanding the implications licensing bugs have on the software projects they affect. The presented study is the result of the manual analysis of 1,200 discussions related to licensing bugs carried out in issue trackers and in five legal mailing lists of open source communities. Our findings uncover new types of licensing bugs not addressed in prior literature, and a detailed assessment of their implications.
