- STRIDE -- mnemonic for remembering the different types of threads: Spoofing of user identity; Tampering; Repudiation; Information disclosure (privacy breach or data leak); Denial of service (D.o.S); Elevation of privilege. Use when you're asking yourself, "what could possibly go wrong?" There's probably a parallel "how things can be misused" mnemonic like Nazis, Anti-Vaxx, Spam, Threats, and Your Ex- Follows You.
- Backfire Effect is Mostly a Myth (Nieman Lab) -- some evidence that giving people evidence that shows they're wrong can change their mind. Perhaps you no longer have to be careful to whom you show this story. Full Fact research manager Amy Sippett reviewed seven studies that have explored the backfire effect and found that “cases where backfire effects were found tended to be particularly contentious topics, or where the factual claim being asked about was ambiguous.” The studies where a backfire effect was not found also tended to be larger than the studies where it was found. Full Fact cautions that most of the research on the backfire effect has been done in the U.S., and “we still need more evidence to understand how fact-checking content can be most effective.”
- Bad News -- a browser game by Cambridge University researchers that seems to inoculate users against misinformation. We conducted a large-scale evaluation of the game with N = 15,000 participants in a pre-post gameplay design. We provide initial evidence that people’s ability to spot and resist misinformation improves after gameplay, irrespective of education, age, political ideology, and cognitive style. (via Cambridge University)
- Spoofing Presidential Alerts -- Their research showed that four low cost USRP or bladeRF TX capable software defined radios (SDR) with 1 watt output power each, combined with open source LTE base station software could be used to send a fake Presidential Alert to a stadium of 50,000 people (note that this was only simulated—real-world tests were performed responsibly in a controlled environment). The attack works by creating a fake and malicious LTE cell tower on the SDR that nearby cell phones connect to. Once connected an alert can easily be crafted and sent to all connected phones. There is no way to verify that an alert is legitimate. The article itself is paywalled, though Sci-Hub knows how to reach it.
