- Linkers and Loaders -- the uncorrected manuscript chapters for my Linkers and Loaders, published by Morgan-Kaufman.
- <1mW Bluetooth LTE Transmitter -- Consuming just 0.6 milliwatts during transmission, it would broadcast for 11 years using a typical 5.8-mm coin battery. Such a millimeter-scale BLE radio would allow these ant-sized sensors to communicate with ordinary equipment, even a smartphone. Ingenious engineering hacks to make this work.
- Mumble -- an open source, low-latency, high-quality voice chat software primarily intended for use while gaming.
- A Guide to Difficult Conversations (Dave Bailey) -- your quarterly reminder that non-violent communication exists and is a good thing.
