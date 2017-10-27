- Tick Tock List (Matt Webb) -- simple and good advice for building working relationships with journalists.
- Arxiv Vanity -- renders papers from Arxiv as responsive web pages so you don't have to squint at a PDF.
- Sentiment Analysis Bias -- By classifying the sentiment of words using GloVe, the researchers "found every linguistic bias documented in psychology that we have looked for." Unsurprising, since the biases are present in the people who generate the text from which these systems are trained.
- AI Turns Sketched Interfaces into Prototype Code -- We built an initial prototype using about a dozen hand-drawn components as training data, open source machine learning algorithms, and a small amount of intermediary code to render components from our design system into the browser. We were pleasantly surprised with the result.
Article image: Four short links