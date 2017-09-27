- Vespa.ai -- Yahoo's big data processing and serving engine. Used by Yahoo (now Oath) properties to serve ads, do searches, etc. By releasing Vespa, we are making it easy for anyone to build applications that can compute responses to user requests, over large data sets, at real time, and at internet scale—capabilities that up until now, have been within reach of only a few large companies. See also their blog post.
- BOOM: An Open Source Out-of-Order RISC-V Core -- BOOM is an open source processor that implements the RV64G RISC-V Instruction Set Architecture (ISA). Like most contemporary high-performance cores, BOOM is superscalar (able to execute multiple instructions per cycle) and out-of-order (able to execute instructions as their dependencies are resolved and not restricted to their program order). BOOM is implemented as a parameterizable generator written using the Chisel hardware construction language that can be used to generate synthesizable implementations targeting both FPGAs and ASICs.
- Tinder Knows a Lot -- Some 800 pages came back containing information such as my Facebook “likes”, my photos from Instagram (even after I deleted the associated account), my education, the age rank of men I was interested in, how many times I connected, when and where every online conversation with every single one of my matches happened...
- LimeSDR Mini -- An open, full-duplex, USB stick radio for femtocells and more. (via Hack A Day)
