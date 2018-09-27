- Your Calendrical Fallacy is... -- odds are high that if a programmer is sobbing into their keyboard, it's because of these pesky realities.
- Smoke: Fine-Grained Lineage at Interactive Speed -- lineage queries over the workflow: backward queries return the subset of input records that contributed to a given subset of output records while forward queries return the subset of output records that depend on a given subset of input records. (via Morning Paper)
- Introducing Firefox Monitor -- proactive alerting of your presence on HaveIBeenPwned. Introduced here.
- Glitch Employee Handbook -- fascinating to see how openly they operate. (via their very nicely done "come work for us" site)
