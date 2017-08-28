- TopCoder: Fishing for Fishermen -- NASA wishes to identify the type of fishing being performed by a vessel, based on AIS broadcast reports and contextual data. In this second round of the challenge, we will be building upon the first round a bit, by now attempting to further classify based upon the type of fishing taking place. Stuff that matters.
- Using Chatbots Against Voicespam: Analyzing Lenny’s Effectiveness (Paper a Day) -- a bot to tie up phone scammers, built using insights from conversation analysis (CA). Key results from CA date back to the 1970s. There are four main mechanisms in conversations that have been isolated and explained: (1) The turn-taking apparatus: methods used to minimize gaps and overlaps while taking turns in a conversation. (2) Trouble management: how speakers repair any trouble in hearing, understanding, or speaking. (3) The ‘sequential organizations of actions in talk exchanges’ that describes how conversationalists assemble their turns in sequences of actions that go together. One common type of sequence is the adjacency pair: for example, question -> answer, greeting exchanges, offers -> accept/reject, and so on. (4) The last mechanism clarifies how speakers use membership categories during talk exchanges (for example, being elderly).
- A Paper Explained: How DeepMind Taught AI to Play Video Games -- a wonderfully gentle explanation of this important paper in AI.
- Botwiki -- an open catalog of friendly, useful, artistic online bots, and tools and tutorials that can help you make them.
