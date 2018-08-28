- Sensing and Learning in 3D -- one of the most exciting areas of machine learning research is in mastering the 3D world. An overview of capturing, representing, and learning about the 3D world.
- tkvdb -- Trie (radix trie, in fact) key-value database [...] similar to Berkeley DB, LevelDB or SQLite4 LSM. [...] written in ANSI C, without using platform or OS-specific functions.
- Ethics of Using Artificial Intelligence to Augment Drafting Legal Documents -- the further steps a lawyer must take to ensure that the use of the service as part of the representation of a client is consistent with the lawyer’s other ethical obligation.
- Top 20 Critical Security Controls -- the glamorous stuff like hiring goth hackers to don high-viz and test your pens is not as important as basic hygeine like: A comprehensive view of the devices on your network is the first step in reducing your organization’s attack surface. Use both active and passive asset discovery solutions on an ongoing basis to monitor your inventory and make sure all hardware is accounted for.
