- Updating: A Set of Bayesian Notes -- Notes on Bayesian methods - written to supplement CS&SS/STAT 564: Bayesian Statistics for the Social Sciences.
- How Much of the Internet is Fake? (NY Mag) -- What’s gone from the internet, after all, isn’t “truth,” but trust: the sense that the people and things we encounter are what they represent themselves to be.
- TensorFlow Privacy -- Library for training machine learning models with privacy for training data.
- Universally Unique Lexicographically Sortable Identifiers -- 128-bit compatibility with UUID; 1.21e+24 unique ULIDs per millisecond; Lexicographically sortable!; Canonically encoded as a 26 character string, as opposed to the 36 character UUID; Uses Crockford's base32 for better efficiency and readability (5 bits per character); Case insensitive; No special characters (URL safe); Monotonic sort order (correctly detects and handles the same millisecond).
