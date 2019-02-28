- Breakthrough Technologies 2019 (MIT TR) -- robot dexterity, new-wave nuclear power, predicting preemies, gut probe in a pill, custom cancer vaccines, the cow-free burger, CO2 catcher, ECG on your wrist, sanitation without sewers, AI assistants.
- AI Habitat (Facebook) -- enables training of embodied AI agents (virtual robots) in a highly photorealistic & efficient 3D simulator, before transferring the learned skills to reality.
- Asami -- In-memory graph store that implements the Naga storage protocol. This has a query API that looks very similar to a simplified Datomic.
- Metrics -- Metrics are lossily compressed logs. Traces are logs with parent child relationships between entries. The only reason we have three terms is because getting value from them has required different compromises to make them cost effective. --Clint Sharp. (via Simon Willison)
