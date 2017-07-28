- A Rant on Usable Security (Jessie Frazelle) -- By making a default for all containers, we can secure a very large amount of users without them even realizing it’s happening. This leads perfectly into my ideas for the future and continuing this motion of making security on by default and invisible to users. Kernel/Docker-heavy thoughts.
- Philosophy Time -- James Franco and philosophers tackle beauty, metaphor, imagination, and more. (via BoingBoing)
- Augmented Reality's A-ha Moment -- prototype app from TRIXI Studios that turns your living room into an A-ha video. Finally, someone using technology for the forces of good. (via BoingBoing)
- Machine Knitting Lingo -- not just vocab but pointers to hardware and software like Img2Track which connects certain models of Brother electronic machines directly to your computer. [...] Img2Track has a full UI, no need for Python or the command line. You import an image, it does some needed manipulation for you, you download it to your machine, and then knit as usual. To use Img2Track you only need to buy or make a special cable. You make no changes to your knitting machine itself. Demo up to 60 stitches wide for free, pay for the full-width software.
