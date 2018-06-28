- Migrating Messenger Storage (Facebook Engineering) -- Once we decided to update the service and move to MyRocks, migrating data between storage systems while keeping Messenger up and running for more than one billion accounts proved to be an interesting challenge. It's amazing how much effort it takes to keep something looking the same.
- Secure Coding Practices in Java -- Researchers looked at StackOverflow answers. [W]e identified security vulnerabilities in the suggested code of accepted answers. The vulnerabilities included using insecure hash functions such as MD5, breaking SSL/TLS security through bypassing certificate validation, and insecurely disabling the default protection against Cross Site Request Forgery (CSRF) attacks. (via Paper a Day)
- Barbie's Latest Career is Robotics Engineering (Engadget) -- As of today, six free coding experiences are now available, as is a new STEM-themed doll -- Robotics Engineer Barbie. The lessons are geared toward beginners, kindergarten-aged and older, and aim to teach logic, problem-solving, and the basics of coding.
- Another 10 Years Later (Geoff Huston) -- what’s new, what’s old, and what’s been forgotten in another decade of the internet’s evolution. Very interesting for a software person like me to catch up on what's new in the networking world.
