- Syringe Injectable Electronics -- demonstrating syringe injection and subsequent unfolding of submicrometer-thick, centimeter-scale macroporous mesh electronics through needles with a diameter as small as 100 micrometers. Our results show that electronic components can be injected into man-made and biological cavities, as well as dense gels and tissue, with > 90% device yield.
- Deep Photo Style Transfer -- code and data for the paper on GitHub.
- FBI Face Recognition Database Woes (Guardian) -- Approximately half of adult Americans’ photographs are stored in facial recognition databases that can be accessed by the FBI, without their knowledge or consent, in the hunt for suspected criminals. About 80% of photos in the FBI’s network are non-criminal entries, including pictures from driver’s licenses and passports. The algorithms used to identify matches are inaccurate about 15% of the time, and are more likely to misidentify black people than white people.
- Digital Experimentation and Peer Effects -- there's this quote from Sir Ronald Fisher, pioneer in statistics, that to consult the statistician after the experiment has been conducted, is to merely ask him to do a post mortem. He can tell you what the experiment died of. So true! (Also true for female statisticians.)
Article image: Four short links.