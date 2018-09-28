- kubespy -- Tools for observing Kubernetes resources in real time.
- Ada Lovelace's Note G -- a very readable explanation of what she did and why it's notable and remarkable, complete with loops and versions of her program in C and Pascal. (via Chris Palmer)
- Limiting Children’s Screen Time to Less Than Two Hours a Day Linked to Better Cognition (Neuroscience News) -- a summary of a paper in Lancet, the leading British medical journal. Taken individually, limited screen time and improved sleep were associated with the strongest links to improved cognition, while physical activity may be more important for physical health. However, only one in 20 U.S. children aged between 8-11 years meet the three recommendations advised by the Canadian 24-hour Movement Guidelines to ensure good cognitive development—9-11 hours of sleep, less than two hours of recreational screen time, and at least an hour of physical activity every day.
- cc65 -- a complete cross development package for 65(C)02 systems, including a powerful macro assembler, a C compiler, linker, librarian, and several other tools. cc65 has C and runtime library support for many of the old 6502 machines. That's right, you can print "Hello, World" on your C64 (and Atari 2600 and Apple ][+ and NES and ...).
