- Internet of Garbage (Sarah Jeong) -- updated, available for free as PDF, ePub, and MOBI, or for sale on Kindle. An immediate and accessible look at how online harassment works, how it might be categorized and distinguished, and why the structure of the internet and the policies surrounding it are overwhelmed in fighting it.
- Shipping Software Should Not Be Scary (Charity Majors) -- Deploy software is the most important software you have. Treat it that way.
- nl2bash (Victoria Lin) -- data and source code release of the paper: NL2Bash: A Corpus and Semantic Parser for Natural Language Interface to the Linux Operating System.
- dopamine -- a research framework for fast prototyping of reinforcement learning algorithms from Google.
