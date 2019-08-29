- 6 Lessons we Learned When Debugging a Scaling Problem on GitLab.com -- When you choose specific non-default settings, leave a comment or link to documentation/issues as to why; future people will thank you. This.
- Verifpal -- software for verifying the security of cryptographic protocols. Building upon contemporary research in symbolic formal verification, Verifpal’s main aim is to appeal more to real-world practitioners, students, and engineers without sacrificing comprehensive formal verification features.
- Stress in Remote Teams -- features a good list of the causes of stress in remote teams. The section on work-family conflict struck close to home (so to speak).
- Atari PAC-MAN Source Code -- original Atari 8-bit PAC-MAN source code. You can even compare versions with and without use of the macro assembler.
