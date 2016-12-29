Four short links
Four short links
  1. Beaker Notebook -- a code notebook that allows you to analyze, visualize, and document data using multiple programming languages. Beaker's plugin-based polyglot architecture enables you to seamlessly switch between languages in your documents and add support for your favorite languages that we've missed. [...] We currently provide support for Python, R, Julia, Groovy, Ruby, Java, Scala, Kdb, Clojure, JavaScript, HTML, Markdown, and LaTeX. And can translate variables between languages.
  2. Proxy SQL -- high-performance MySQL proxy.
  3. Radio Garden -- find radio stations from around the world, with a UI that emphasises the global nature.
  4. Diagnosis and Classification of 17 Diseases from 1,404 Subjects via Pattern Analysis of Exhaled Molecules -- an artificially intelligent nanoarray based on molecularly modified gold nanoparticles and a random network of single-walled carbon nanotubes for noninvasive diagnosis and classification of a number of diseases from exhaled breath. See also Quartz article. (via Slashdot)
Article image: Four short links
Nat Torkington

Nat Torkington

Nat Torkington has been active in web development since the early days of the web. He wrote the bestselling Perl Cookbook, and chaired conferences for O'Reilly Media for a decade. During his time at O'Reilly Media, Nat was an editor and then became a trend-spotter for the O'Reilly Radar group, identifying the topics to build events and books around. He has worked in areas as diverse as networking, publishing, science, edtech, and NLP. He now lives in New Zealand, where he runs Kiwi Foo Camp and helps startups grow.