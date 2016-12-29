- Beaker Notebook -- a code notebook that allows you to analyze, visualize, and document data using multiple programming languages. Beaker's plugin-based polyglot architecture enables you to seamlessly switch between languages in your documents and add support for your favorite languages that we've missed. [...] We currently provide support for Python, R, Julia, Groovy, Ruby, Java, Scala, Kdb, Clojure, JavaScript, HTML, Markdown, and LaTeX. And can translate variables between languages.
- Proxy SQL -- high-performance MySQL proxy.
- Radio Garden -- find radio stations from around the world, with a UI that emphasises the global nature.
- Diagnosis and Classification of 17 Diseases from 1,404 Subjects via Pattern Analysis of Exhaled Molecules -- an artificially intelligent nanoarray based on molecularly modified gold nanoparticles and a random network of single-walled carbon nanotubes for noninvasive diagnosis and classification of a number of diseases from exhaled breath. See also Quartz article. (via Slashdot)
