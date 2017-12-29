- A Pragmatic Introduction to Signal Processing -- tutorials with examples in Matlab and Octave.
- Economics of Minecraft -- an absolutely fascinating story about economic adventures on one Minecraft server.
- Operating System Design Book Series -- low-level, readable series of books on how operating systems work.
- Face2Face: Real-time Face Capture and Reenactment of RGB Videos -- Our goal is to animate the facial expressions of the target video by a source actor and re-render the manipulated output video in a photo-realistic fashion. [...] At run time, we track facial expressions of both source and target video using a dense photometric consistency measure. Reenactment is then achieved by fast and efficient deformation transfer between source and target. VERY impressive.
Article image: Four short links