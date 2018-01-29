- Aggregated Data is Dangerous Even When Aggregated -- jogging app releases visualization of all its customers' data, inadvertently exposing military bases. It is dangerous to use data for purposes other than that for which it was collected.
- Data Linter -- identifies potential issues (lints) in your ML training data.
- Participatory Budgeting -- This research identified significant challenges in the participatory budgeting sphere, from a very common lack of goals to be achieved through participatory budgeting exercises, to very weak network links and peer support for implementers, to the frustrations of the exercises as a result of political corruption or subversion. The migration to managing participatory budgeting digitally presents the very real risk of the process becoming gentrified, and is just one example of the consequences of scale in participatory budgeting only being achieved at the expense of disenfranchising the most under-represented. There are recommendations as well.
- Over The Wire -- wargames to help you learn and practice security concepts. (via Hacker News)
Article image: Four short links