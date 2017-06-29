- A Bug Detective Story -- spoiler: the CPU did it.
- How to Capture Videos of Brains in Real Time -- The scientists first engineered the animals’ neurons to fluoresce (glow), using a method called optogenetics. The stronger the neural signal, the brighter the cells shine. To capture this activity, they used a technique known as “light-field microscopy,” in which an array of lenses generates views from a variety of perspectives. These images are then combined to create a three-dimensional rendering, using a new algorithm called “seeded iterative demixing” (SID) developed by the team.
- Lacuna -- open source collaborative annotation for tertiary classes, built at Stanford.
- The .feedback Scam -- wow. An entire top-level domain dedicated to the old "someone is talking about you, sign up to find out what they're saying" scam.
Article image: Four short links.