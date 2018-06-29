- A Model of (Often Mixed) Stereotype Content: Competence and Warmth Respectively Follow From Perceived Status and Competition -- you can position stereotypes on two axes, warmth and competence. In different quadrants, status and competition predict the response to those stereotypes.
- Asimo Retired -- it sounds like the company wants to start focusing on how to apply the technology that it has to make robots that don't just promote its brand, but actually help out with things like elder care and disaster relief. Honda has done a lot of work on Asimo, but, as the article says, mainly for brand building. It was an iconic humanoid robot. I wonder if this represents (the beginning of?) the end of charismatic anthropomorphic robots.
- Deceived by Design -- dark patterns in Google, Facebook, and Windows products.
- Cool Retro Term -- open source Cathode-like app for Linux and Mac, emulating the old glass terminals with pixelated bitmap fonts making flickering green text on a black curved screen.
Article image: Four short links