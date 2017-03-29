- How to Push Your Team to Take Risks and Experiment (HBR) -- Testing and data should not be used to create best practices. The more tests your team runs, the more ideas they should get for new tests. Data should be generative, not conclusive.
- Japanese Robots Rap About AI (YouTube) -- won best video at the 2017 ACM/IEEE International Conference on Human Robot Interaction (HRI 2017).
- Sourcing Parts on Taobao: An Insider's Guide -- sound advice.
- Google's Open Source Policy Docs -- This is a copy of our internal open source documentation, with a few exceptions. For a number of reasons, we can't share everything, so you might find places where a link is missing or some content had to be removed. Aside from those few cases, this is the same documentation seen by Google employees. Covers creating, using, and growing open source.
