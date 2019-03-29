- Programmer Migration Patterns -- I made a little flow chart of mainstream programming languages and how programmers seem to move from one to another.
- cartography -- a Python tool that consolidates infrastructure assets and the relationships between them in an intuitive graph view powered by a Neo4j database. Video.
- Common statistical tests are linear models (or: how to teach stats) -- the linear models underlying common parametric and non-parametric tests. Formulating all the tests in the same language highlights the many similarities between them.
- lucet -- a native WebAssembly compiler and runtime. It is designed to safely execute untrusted WebAssembly programs inside your application.. Open source, from Fastly. Announcement.
Article image: Four Short Links