- Things Learned While Running Your Own Self-Funded Startup -- 7. If you have a product that a very large company really wants, they'll still do everything they can to delay purchasing it for the market price. They'll try to hire you or your partner(s) away individually, or they'll wait as long as possible to see if you encounter hard financial times and go under. They won't come and just offer to license your product or buy you out until they've exhausted all other possibilities. Amen! And double-amen to this: Our long-term roadmap is based off what customers are actually doing with our software right now.
- Floating Point Visually Explained -- a very understandable explanation of how floating point numbers are represented in binary. As the Hacker News commenters pointed out, A much easier and better way to understand floating point is to just do it in base 10. But I think you still need an explanation like this to get to "just do it in base 10."
- Three Paths in the Tech Industry: Founder, Executive, and Employee -- talks about pro and cons, successful strategies for each. This Founder downside is so on the money: Incredibly stressful. Even success hurts.
- dgsh -- the directed graph shell.
Article image: Four short links.